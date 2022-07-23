Assam: 1 Dead After Massive Fire in Silchar

One woman lost her life after a massive fire in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday night.

The incident occurred at Borkhola in Silchar at around 2 pm. The massive fire completely engulfed one house. The reason for the fire has not been identified as of yet.

However, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed in the inferno. All important documents also have been burnt to ashes.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatambi Bibi Kaji (52). Another woman identified as Jalila Bibi Kaji (75) was somehow rescued by the locals of the area.