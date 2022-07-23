Assam

Assam: 1 Dead After Massive Fire in Silchar

However, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed in the inferno.
Assam: 1 Dead After Massive Fire in Silchar
Massive fire in Silchar in Assam
Pratidin Time

One woman lost her life after a massive fire in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday night.

The incident occurred at Borkhola in Silchar at around 2 pm. The massive fire completely engulfed one house. The reason for the fire has not been identified as of yet.

However, properties worth lakhs of rupees have been destroyed in the inferno. All important documents also have been burnt to ashes.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatambi Bibi Kaji (52). Another woman identified as Jalila Bibi Kaji (75) was somehow rescued by the locals of the area.

Also Read
Assam CM Discuss Several Issues of State with Union Health Minister
Silchar
Massive fire
properties
locals

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com