Assam CM Discuss Several Issues of State with Union Health Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at his official residence in New Delhi on Saturday.

Both the ministers discussed on issues related to health sector of Assam.

CM Sarma informed the health minister about the various steps being taken by the state government to tackle health issues that have emerged after the recent floods.

Both the ministers also discussed ways to ensure the proper implementation of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Informing about the meeting through twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Met Hon’ble Union Minister, Health & Family Welfare Dr @mansukhmandviya at his official residence in New Delhi. We discussed issues related to Assam, especially measures taken by our government to tackle health conditions during and post-flood scenario in the affected districts."