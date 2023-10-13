Assam: 1 Dead as Truck Crashes Into House in Tamulpur, 4 Others Injured

A tragic accident claimed the life of a woman and severely injured four others in Assam’s Tamulpur, reports emerged on Friday.
According to information, a truck transporting stones lost control and crashed into the residence of a person named Tapan Kalita, situated at Nagrijuli in Tamulpur’s South Kumarikata this evening. The truck was reportedly coming from Bhutan side.
As a result of the collision, the woman identified as Gita Kalita, a family member of Tapan Kalita died on the spot, sources said. Four other persons reportedly sustained injuries. The injured persons are Rupam Kalita, Dharitri Phukan, Rishi Sarania and Fotik Malakar. They have been admitted at a nearby hospital for treatment.
The local police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and rescue operations were carried out. A huge turmoil occurred at the spot after the locals gathered. However, reports said that the situation has been brought under control.