2 Dead, 3 Injured In Truck-Car Collision In Assam's Barpeta

At least two persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a major road accident that occurred in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday morning.
According to sources, the accident was a result of a head-on collision between a speeding dumper truck and an Alto vehicle at Simlaguri area, following which two occupants of the car died while three others sustained grievous injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Ritumoni Roy and Nirmal Das. The injured persons, on the other hand, have been identified as Jitumoni Roy, Dipjyoti Roy and Juwel Jyoti Roy.
All the injured were admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital following the mishap.
Earlier today, a student of class 9 tragically lost her life after being run over by a speeding truck at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district. The deceased student has been identified as Farhina Begum, a student of Teok Rajabri HS School located at Sonari Gaon.
Sources said that the girl was attempting to cross the road at Mudoijan Tiniali area when a speeding truck bearing registration number 'AS-01-DD-1887' collided with her, killing her on the spot. The truck was en route Sivasagar when the mishap occurred.
Following the incident, nearby locals quickly detained the driver as well as the truck. Teok police reached the scene soon after and brought the situation under control.