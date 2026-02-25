Assam: 1 Dead In Head-On Collision Between Trucks In Nagaon

In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between two trucks in Assam’s Nagaon resulted in the death of one Drive on the spot.

Sources reported that the incident involved a truck bearing registration number AS 01 NC 8347 and another truck bearing registration number AS 06 BC 4531. The crash occurred when one of the vehicles rammed into the other from behind.

Sources said the Guwahati-bound truck (AS 01 NC 8347) had reportedly been stranded on the highway since Tuesday afternoon due to a mechanical breakdown. The vehicle was parked along the roadside when the second truck, travelling in the same direction, allegedly lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicle with considerable force.

The impact proved fatal for the driver of the parked truck, who died instantly at the scene. His identity had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Police personnel rushed to the accident site shortly after receiving information and initiated necessary procedures. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision.