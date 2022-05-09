Assam: 1 Dead in Train Accident in Dhemaji

In a tragic incident, one person died after being hit by a speeding train at Samarajan Panitula in Dhemaji district of Assam on Monday morning.

The person travelling in a Scorpio car was hit by the Arunachal Naharlagun-Tinsukia intercity express.

The person has been identified as Dimpul Borgohain who was 35-years-old. He was travelling in his Scorpio car from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to Tinsukia.

The accident took place at Panitula area when he tried to pass the rail crossing not knowing that the train was coming from the other side.

Another person traveling in the car was severely injured. She has been identified as Amarawati Doley who is 65-years-old. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

