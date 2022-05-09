BJP-led Government in Assam Completes One Year

Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam completes one year of office today.

In lieu with this, union home minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. During his stay, Shah will inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of the BJP government. He will also address a public rally to mark the occasion.

While the state government has its own plans to commemorate one year of installation in power with the launch of mega projects, the ruling BJP is also taking Shah’s visit as an opportunity to further strengthen its base ahead of next year’s panchayat election and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia said, “We are planning to start a fresh membership drive in Assam later this year to achieve a goal of around 50 lakh BJP members in Assam. Besides peace and development, making Assam flood-free is our goal.”

On Sunday, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner of the BJP-led government in Assam hosted a programme at its party headquarters in Guwahati to mark the completion of one year of CM Sarma’s tenure.

