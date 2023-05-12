Assam: 1 Dead, Several Fall Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning

Tragedy struck Dhupdhara at Mariampur in Assam’s Goalpara district as one person died and over 200 fell critically ill after allegedly consuming Chalani fish during a feast on Wednesday.
According to reports, a prayer meeting was organised in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya on Wednesday followed by a feast.
The victims, including men, women and children had reportedly eaten the fish that had been purchased from a local market.
The incident of food poisoning led to the death of Renu Sangma, who passed away at the Goalpara Civil Hospital on Thursday night.
The other victims have been experiencing severe discomfort ever since consuming the fish and have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
As of now 141 people are receiving treatment at Dhupdhara Adarsh Hospital, 74 people are at Rangjuli Hospital, 27 people are at Dudhnoi Hospital, and 13 people are admitted in Goalpara Civil Hospital. Moreover, three of them are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.