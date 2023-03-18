Assam: 1 Dies in Roof Collapse at Barpeta

A roof collapse took the life of a man while he was demolishing an old house on Saturday in Barpeta.

The deceased was identified as Sahil Dewan. He was a resident of Palhaji village in Barpeta.

According to sources, the incident took place at a man’s residence named Arup Das.

The deceased was demolishing a old house when the roof fell on him and took his life.

Again, the body of an unidentified person was found under the Saraighat bridge in North Guwahati today.

The lifeless body was first spotted by locals, who immediately informed authorities.

Later, Jalukbari police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

It is suspected that the man was pushed off a moving train from atop the bridge, sources said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Recently, the body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Bahini river in Guwahati.

The body was recovered at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road in Guwahati city.

Prima facie it appears that the baby died due to drowning, but the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, the police said.