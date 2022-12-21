Assam: 1 Held for Forging Income Docs in Cachar

One person was arrested for providing forged income certificate to issue Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mubarak Hussain Lashkar.

According to sources, Mubarak applied for EWS certificate at Officer of the Circle Officer in Sonai.

Along with the application, Mubarak submitted fake income certificate.

He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the Circle officer at the police station.