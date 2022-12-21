Assam: 1 Held for Forging Income Docs in Cachar

One person was arrested for providing forged income certificate to issue Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate in Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Mubarak Hussain Lashkar.
According to sources, Mubarak applied for EWS certificate at Officer of the Circle Officer in Sonai.
Along with the application, Mubarak submitted fake income certificate.
He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the Circle officer at the police station.
Interacting with the media, one official said, “He came to apply for EWS certificate at Sonai Circle Office and as usual we proceeded with our procedure to verify the documents. During the verification, it was noticed that the income certificate which was issued by our office dated October 29, 2022, however, the digital signature in the certificate belonged to another officer who in-charge of the office till 2016.”
“After that we verified the issue number on the income certificate, SSDG/ED/INC/280054, and we found that the certificate was issued in June 26, 2016, when that officer was in-charge. He might have forged the documents. We also suspect that there are few net cafe where forge documents are made illegally and he might have made those from these shops. We have filed an FIR and will investigate the matter further,” he added.