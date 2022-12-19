Assam: 1 Labourer Succumbs to Injuries in Namrup Stone Quarry Incident

One woman among the three wounded labourers who were stuck in a crusher machine in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rasmita Tanti.

Rasmita was one among the three labourers who were grievously injured after they were stuck at a crusher machine of a stone quarry in Namrup on December 12.

She was undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The other two injured persons were Anita Harijan and Sunita Tanti.

According to sources, the stone quarry was owned by Pinku Singh.