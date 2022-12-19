I Recognize All Winners as ‘Nation Builders’: Ram Nath Kovind at Achiever Awards

Attending the 8th edition of the Achiever Awards under the patronage of the Sadin-Pratidin Group, Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind identified all the winners of the award show as ‘nation makers’ and said that each of them have worked for a national cause.

Addressing the gathering at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium on Monday, Ram Nath Kovind said, “There is a cause, a purpose behind the Achiever Awards. All people who have received the awards have worked and are still working for a national cause. I respect all the people who work for a national cause and hence recognize them as nation makers.”

“I want to congratulate each awardee of today’s program. Your achievements and milestones will inspire people for generations to come,” he further said.

Speaking about being part of the award show, Kovind said, “I have a special bond with Assam. It is my second home. Therefore, I am honoured to have been invited at the Achiever Awards 2022, an occasion that is treasured for its efforts to recognize the remarkable achievements of the people of Assam and the Northeast as a whole.”

He further hailed the efforts of Founder and Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Mr Jayanta Baruah for organizing the programme.

“I would like to give my best wishes to Founder and Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group, Mr Jayanta Baruah for organizing the Achiever Awards to recognize the talents in Assam and the entire Northeast. Mr Jayanta Baruah has done a commendable job and this will go a long way in motivating the achievers.”