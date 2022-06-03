Assam: 1 Person Critically Injured in Train Accident

In a tragic incident, one person has been critically injured after a speeding train hit him in Sivasagar district of Assam on Friday.

A train moving towards lower Assam hit the man due to which both his legs were cut off.

The incident took place at Amguri in Sivasagar at the time when the train was crossing the train line in the area.

However, the identity of the injured person has not been identified as of now.

The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On May, one person died after being hit by a speeding train at Samarajan Panitula in Dhemaji district of Assam. The person travelling in a Scorpio car was hit by the Arunachal Naharlagun-Tinsukia intercity express. The person was identified as 35-year-old Dimpul Borgohain. He was travelling in his Scorpio car from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to Tinsukia.

