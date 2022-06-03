Naga Political Issue: Assam CM Meets Nagaland CM, MLAs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting with the Nagaland government's Core Committee on Naga Political Issue, sources said.

Sarma, the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived at Dimapur on Thursday evening and headed to Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima where the meeting was held.

According to sources, the closed-door meeting was attended by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak and 16 MLAs who are members of the committee, including UDA chairman TR Zeliang.

Sarma was accompanied by cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika.

The meeting continued till late in the night, the sources said.

This was the second time that Sarma visited Nagaland to discuss the Naga Political Issue. He last visited the state in September last year and held an interaction with the NSCN (IM) in the presence of Nagaland CM Rio.

Sarma had on Wednesday said that it is a complex issue and must be left to the Centre and NSCN (IM) for a resolution.

