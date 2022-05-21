Modi Gave Importance To Northeastern Languages: Amit Shah In Arunachal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to the languages of the northeast when no one else cared.
The Union minister was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Arunachal Pradesh.
He said that Modi ended differences between the northeast and the capital Delhi.
Shah arrived at the Ashram, located in Narottam Nagar in the Tirap district, during his two-day visit of Arunachal Pradesh.
He said, “During 2014-2022, PM Modi has ended differences between North East and Delhi. No one cared about the languages of the northeast but PM has given importance to them.”
Shah said that under the governance of PM Modi, the Bodoland issue has been resolved. He also said that the Assam-Arunachal border issues had too been largely resolved.
"Bodoland's issue was resolved. 60 per cent of border-related issues have been resolved between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The aim is to develop all eight states," said Shah.
It may be noted that Assam shares an 804 km boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.
There have been several allegations of residents of one state encroaching on the land of the other over the years. This has led to heated disputes and violence on several occasions.
Shah has been accompanied by the Union law minister Kiren Rijiju who is also the Lok Sabha MP for Arunachal (West).
The Union home minister is also scheduled to attend various programmes and inaugurate several developmental projects in the state.
He is expected to review the security and development initiatives and interact with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, the Border Road Organisation and officials from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDLC) on his second day.
Shah will also take part in Bada Khaana, a collective feast for all ranks of the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.