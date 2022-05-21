Modi Gave Importance To Northeastern Languages: Amit Shah In Arunachal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving importance to the languages of the northeast when no one else cared.

The Union minister was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said that Modi ended differences between the northeast and the capital Delhi.

Shah arrived at the Ashram, located in Narottam Nagar in the Tirap district, during his two-day visit of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said, “During 2014-2022, PM Modi has ended differences between North East and Delhi. No one cared about the languages of the northeast but PM has given importance to them.”

Shah said that under the governance of PM Modi, the Bodoland issue has been resolved. He also said that the Assam-Arunachal border issues had too been largely resolved.

"Bodoland's issue was resolved. 60 per cent of border-related issues have been resolved between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The aim is to develop all eight states," said Shah.