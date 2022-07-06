Assam

Assam: 1 Person Dead in Road Accident at Numaligarh

Pratidin Time

In a tragic road accident, one person lost his life in Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam on Wednesday.

The person who was riding a bicycle was hit by a dumper from behind.

The deceased has been identified as Suren Das.

The dumper also hit a four wheeler after hitting the bicycle rider. The passengers travelling in the vehicle had a narrow escape after being hit by the dumper.

The dumper bears registration number AS 01 LC 9221.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Numaligarh Police Station in regard to the incident.

