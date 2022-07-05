Assam: 1 Person Drowns in Floodwaters

One person has drowned in the floodwaters at Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

The incident has occurred at Besamari in Mayong. The deceased man has been identified as Dipu Bordoloi. He was around 32-years-old.

According to the locals, the incident took place at around 8 am this morning when Dipu along with few other people had come for fishing at a lake nearby. After fishing for around an hour, Dipu sat beside a culvert to rest for some time. He went missing after he accidently fell into a deep pit near the culvert.

Meanwhile, the Morigaon district administration, along with the police and personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident.

The body of the person was retrieved after an hour long search operation launched by the forces and the locals of the area. The body has been sent for post mortem report to the Morigaon Civil Hospital.