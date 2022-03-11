Assam: 1 Smuggler Arrested in Guwahati, Gold Biscuits Seized

The police has arrested a smuggler and seized gold biscuits worth lakhs of rupees from the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati.

Police officials of the Garchuk Police Station conducted an extensive search operation in ISBT on Thursday evening, during which they recovered 10 gold biscuits from the possession of the smuggler.

The gold biscuits weighed 1 kg 700 grams.

The smuggler has been identified as Yuvraj Adhikari, who is a resident of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The gold biscuits were being smuggled through a bus to Siliguri in West Bengal. According to police sources, the biscuits were to be transported from Siliguri to neighbouring Nepal.

The smuggler had very cleverly carried these biscuits underneath the belt of his trousers.

The search operations were conducted under the supervision of Satyendra Singh Hajari, sub-inspector of the Garchuk Police Station.

Adhikari has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Meanwhile, interrogation is underway.

Read Also: CBSE Term-II Exams For Classes X, XII From April 26