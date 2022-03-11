CBSE Term-II Exams For Classes X, XII From April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the Term-II examinations for classes X and XII will be held from April 26.

The CBSE had earlier announced that the examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms.

While Term-I exams have already been held, the Term-II exams for both the classes will commence from April 26.

Further, the timings for the examinations have been set at 10.30am and will be conducted in a single shift. A detailed notification will soon be available on the CBSE's official website.

The exam schedule has been prepared keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

"As the schools were closed due to the pandemic, which has led to learning loss, therefore, more gaps have been given between the examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," said the CBSE in a notification issued on Friday.

"Other competitive exams including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the data sheet,” it added.

On February 23 this year the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), saying such petitions give false hope to students and only create more confusion.

