Assam: 10 Children Among 40 Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning

At least 40 people, including children, have been hospitalized at the Gogamukh Community Health Centre in Assam's Dhemaji district after falling ill from suspected food poisoning.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Tingiri village branch of Shankar Sangh Namghar, where the affected individuals consumed the monthly maha prasad.

Patients admitted to the hospital reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, and fever. Health authorities have warned that the number of affected people could rise as investigations continue.

According to reports, the incident began after devotees consumed bhadiya prasad at the Namghar. A total of 40 people, including 10 children from Tingiri village under the Gogamukh jurisdiction, were admitted for treatment at the community health centre.

Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged residents to remain cautious while investigations are underway to identify the source of contamination.

