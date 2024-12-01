Suspected Food Poisoning at AMCH Boys' Hostel, Several Students Fall Ill

Several students of a boy’s hostel at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh have reportedly fallen ill due to suspected food poisoning.

The incident occurred at the 225-bed hostel of the medical college. As per sources, initially, one student complained of loose stool and stomach pain, followed by vomiting and gas-related symptoms in seven other students.

The affected students sought medical attention at the college's casualty unit after experiencing the symptoms. As of now, the students are being closely monitored and are under observation.

According to the AMCH authorities, although food poisoning has not been confirmed, the situation depends on whether the students' health deteriorates further. It is also reported that the students had consumed fried potatoes the previous night before falling ill.