In a tragic incident, 10 children have fallen critically ill after consuming phenyl in Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

The incident has occurred at an Anganwadi centre in Tinsukia’s Kakopathar.

According to reports, the teacher at the Anganwadi distributed phenyl to the children instead of milk.

The children have been admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited into the incident.