Assam: 10 Houses Gutted In Suspected Arson Attack

Arson is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze, sources informed, adding that the exact cause is yet to be established.

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources further said.

Fire tenders were informed of the incident soon after who arrived and were able to successfully douse the unprecedented fire before it could further spread.

Earlier yesterday, a massive fire broke out at the Jamuna Road Chariali in Assam’s Sivasagar which led to the death of a child, while leaving her mother with burn injuries.

The incident took place while an excavator was digging a drain, which resulted in a fire breaking out in a gas pipe. The driver of the excavator fled the scene after leaving the machine which led to the fire spreading rapidly. The incident caused chaos and devastation in the area.

As a result of the fire two nearby houses were burnt down, and a woman and her child were sustained burn injuries. The victims were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. However, it was too late, and the child could not be saved.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased child is still in a critical condition.