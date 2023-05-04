Late Night Scuffle Between Delhi Police, Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

According to reports, the scuffle broke out when the group of wrestlers wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after the daylong rains. During the ordeal, the women wrestlers were reportedly abused and beat up by the cops.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police said: "During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Mr. Somnath Bharti came at the protest site along with folding beds without permission. On intervention, the supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Somnath Bharti along with two others was detained".

Visuals from the spot showed the wrestlers arguing with uniformed members of the Delhi Police. Many, on camera, identified one of the policemen who allegedly targeted them.

Meanwhile, prominent wrestler Bajrang Punia told the media, "I request the government that it take back all the medals I have won," he said.

Notably, Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti said he was detained by the police for supporting the wrestlers' demand for mattresses.

Since the last 11 days, the wrestlers have been demanding the removal of BJP MP and chief of the country's wrestling federation Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing some of the top wrestlers.

Singh on the other hand has denied any wrongdoing but said he is resign if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the party asks him to.