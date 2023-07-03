Assam: 10 Injured in Multiple Vehicle Collision in Kaliabor

As many as three passenger buses (Two ultra-buses and Day-super bus) met with an accident at Kachanjuri locality in Kaliabor under Nagaon district on Monday.
It is learnt that around 10 people were injured in the road accident were rushed to Kaliabor Civil Hospital for better medication.
Following the incident, the national highway 37 connecting Upper and Lower Assam remained blocked for several hours.
As per eye-witnesses, non-adherence to lane driving and overtaking in a wrong manner resulted in the collision between the three buses.
Sources informed that both the ulta buses were heading towards Jorhat, while the Day-super bus was coming from the opposite direction and was on its way to Guwahati.
The registration numbers of the ill-fated buses are as follows -AS 05C 6927, AS 03 BC 9337, AS01 LC 4600.