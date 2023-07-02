Assam

Assam: Minister Atul Bora's Convoy Meets Accident on NH-39

A collision transpired with a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a minor accident.
Assam: Minister Atul Bora's Convoy Meets Accident on NH-39
Pratidin Time

 A mishap occurred at Deopahar in Assam’s Numaligarh on Sunday involving the convoy of Minister Atul Bora.

The incident took place on National Highway 39, as the convoy was en route from Golaghat to Bokakhat.

Fortunately, both drivers sustained only minor injuries in the collision.

Earlier on May 19, the convoy of an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) hit two students in Assam’s Majuli.

The incident took place in Majuli’s Borguri Tiniali wherein one student aged 14 lost his life and another student got seriously injured.

The deceased was a seventh-grade student at the Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti ME School.

Assam: One Dead, Another Injured As ADC Convoy Rams Both
Assam police
Atul Bora

