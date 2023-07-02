Assam: Minister Atul Bora's Convoy Meets Accident on NH-39

A mishap occurred at Deopahar in Assam’s Numaligarh on Sunday involving the convoy of Minister Atul Bora.
The incident took place on National Highway 39, as the convoy was en route from Golaghat to Bokakhat.
A collision transpired with a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a minor accident.
Fortunately, both drivers sustained only minor injuries in the collision.
Earlier on May 19, the convoy of an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) hit two students in Assam’s Majuli.
The incident took place in Majuli’s Borguri Tiniali wherein one student aged 14 lost his life and another student got seriously injured.
The deceased was a seventh-grade student at the Borguri Jorbil Rupjyoti ME School.