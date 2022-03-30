Assam: 10 New Flyovers, ROB Projects Approved by GOI

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India approved the construction of 10 new flyovers and Road over Bridges (ROB) projects worth Rs 738 crore on National Highways in Assam, informed Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through a tweet.

“Guided by the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi Ji, #Assam has seen unprecedented development. Gratitude to Hon PM & Union Min Sri @nitin_gadkari Ji for approval of 10 new flyover & ROB projects worth Rs 738 cr on #NationalHighways in Assam,” the chief minister wrote in his tweet.

The 10 new flyovers and road over bridges planned in the state are – Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha, Baihata, Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala and Jagiroad.

Informing about the development, CM Sarma said, “These projects will scale up Assam’s growth story through better connectivity. Locations – Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha, Baihata, Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala and Jagiroad.”

The chief minister also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for approval of the projects.

Also Read: Assam: Multiple Leopard Parts Seized in Sonitpur