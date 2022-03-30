Assam: Multiple Leopard Parts Seized in Sonitpur

Based on an intelligence input developed by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati arrested one person and seized 4 leopard canine, 12 leopard nail and 109 piece leopard bone with skull (approximately 10 kg).

The WCCB has seized these leopard parts in a joint operation with Nameri Range office of Assam Forest team in Sonitpur district.

A bike has also been seized during the operation at Chariduar-Bhalukpung Road near GREF camp.

The arrested person has been identified as Bablu Payeng of Sonitpur.

The case has been handed over to Nameri Range office for further investigation.

The Leopard is enlisted in schedule -1 of Wildlife protection act 1972 and any offence related to leopard shall be punishable 7-10 years imprisonment in Assam with penalty up to Rs. 50,000/-

