Assam: 10-Year-Old Boy Found Dead At MP's Residence In Silchar

The lifeless body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered hanging with a cloth around his neck at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam's Silchar on Saturday.
The distressing incident unfolded at MP Roy's home on Radha Madhab road in Silchar town.
The legal authorities swiftly responded, recovering the body and launching a thorough investigation. The young boy's body has been transferred to Silchar Medical College for comprehensive examination.
Sources indicate that the deceased child's mother was employed as a maid at the MP's residence.
Further details awaited.