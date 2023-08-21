Assam: Doctor Found Dead At His Residence In Tezpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Tezpur as a doctor was found dead in his residence in Kachari village on Monday morning.
The deceased named Dr. Raunak Prajapati, associated with Misamari Sub Health Centre was found dead at his residence in Kachari village.
Dr. Prajapati, originally from Sujangarh, Rajasthan, had been living with his parents in Tezpur.
According to sources, it has been suspected that the doctor committed suicide. The reason is still not known.
His lifeless body was discovered during a morning check-in.
This incident sheds light on the importance of addressing mental health concerns within the medical community and the larger society.
It serves as a stark reminder of the need for mental health support and awareness initiatives to prevent such unfortunate events.