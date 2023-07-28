Assam: 10-Year-Old Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Golaghat

A tragic incident unfolded at Murphulani village in Assam’s Morongi in Golaghat district, where a 10-year-old boy lost his life under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased has been identified as Anthony Barla. His lifeless body was discovered hanging from a rope tied to dry clothes.
According to sources, the incident occurred while several children were playing in the yard.
Authorities have swiftly initiated an investigation with the presence of policemen and magistrate at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the boy's death are currently under scrutiny as the community grapples with shock and sorrow over the untimely loss of Anthony Barla.
Earlier on May 6, a man was found dead at his in-law's house in Lamajuar village of Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The deceased was identified as Sharif Uddin Borbhuyan, a resident of Nalbari’s Barkhala.
According to sources, Sharif went to his in-law's residence following an invitation. However, the next morning his body was found dead under mysterious circumstances.