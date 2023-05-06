Assam: Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at In-Law’s Place

A man was found dead at his at his in-law's house in Lamajuar village of Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district.
The deceased has been identified as Sharif Uddin Borbhuyan, a resident of Nalbari’s Barkhala.
According to sources, Sharif went to his in-law's residence on Wednesday following an invitation. However, on Saturday morning his body was found dead under mysterious circumstances.
Sharif's in-laws informed his family that he had committed suicide. Whereas, Sharif's family alleged that his in-laws hatched a conspiracy to kill him.
Meanwhile, the Bardarpur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The body of the deceased was sent for a for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.