Assam: 10 Years Imprisonment to 3 Persons for Smuggling Narcotics

Three persons were on Wednesday sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a lower court in Assam’s Guwahati on charges of smuggling illegal narcotics.

The trio has also been fined Rs. 1 lakh each.

The convicts have been identified as Ranjan Sarkar, Akash Mazumdar and Madhu Dey. They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly smuggling a huge cache of ganja in 2018 in Garchuk area.

As per the NCB, the convicts were involved in smuggling a huge quantity of ganja concealed in the rooftop carrier above the cabin of a truck.