27 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura

As many as 27 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in two separate operations from Agartala in Tripura within the past 48 hours.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Agartala illegally and were allegedly involved in thefts and burglaries in and around the Tripura capital for over last three weeks.

The police said, “We received information that some Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Ramnagar area under West Tripura district. Accordingly, a joint raid was conducted along with officers of the Military Intelligence.."

"As many as 11 people were found staying at an abandoned building near Mukta Sangha on Tuesday night. They were produced before the court on Wednesday morning," the police added.

16 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar area a day before. The police recovered mobile phones, and both Indian and Bangladeshi currencies from them.