Assam: 108 Ambulance Workers Stage Half Naked Protest Today

Tensions escalated in Assam as several 108 ambulance staff today staged a half naked demonstration to protest against the government over job security and working conditions.

The protest has entered its fourth day, with demonstrators vowing to continue until their demands are met, while authorities have appealed for calm and dialogue.

One of the protestors said, “We have served for the last 17 years. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we stood with patients when no one else dared, risking our own lives. After doing so much, we have only asked for our basic rights.”

Regarding the terminations, protestors criticized the company, saying, “This company makes its own rules and thinks we do not know about the proper termination process. They cannot terminate us like this. There is a proper procedure that must be followed, and only if we are found guilty after due process can they terminate us.”

Emergency medical services across Assam were severely affected from December 1 when employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance Service launched an indefinite statewide strike.

The strike, organized by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, brought ambulance operations to a halt, with hundreds of employees gathering at the protest site in Chachal, Guwahati.

The protestors demand job regularisation, fair wages, payment of pending overtime, and transfer of the service to full government control.

They also seek full overtime pay for 12-hour shifts, annual bonuses, and access to welfare schemes such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar.

