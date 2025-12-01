Emergency! 108 Ambulance Services In Assam in Shambles Due To Employee Protest

Emergency medical services across Assam were brought to a halt on Monday as employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service launched an indefinite statewide strike, demanding job regularisation, fair wages, and payment of pending overtime dues.

Hundreds of employees from various districtsgathered at the protest site in Chachal, Guwahati, effectively suspending ambulance operations across the state.

The strike, organised by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, comes after years of unfulfilled assurances from the state government, the workers said.

“For three years we have approached officials and even the Chief Minister. During Covid, we were recognised as frontline workers, yet today our wages remain comparable to factory labour. We work 12-hour shifts but are paid for only 10,” said Kuladhar, chief organising secretary of the association.

The employees, who have been serving as frontline emergency responders since the inception of the 108 service, have raised concerns over job insecurity, low pay, and violations of labour norms.

Their key demands include shifting the service to full government control, regularisation of nearly 3,000 employees, fair wages equivalent to highly skilled workers, full overtime pay for 12-hour shifts, annual bonuses, and access to welfare schemes such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar.

The association also pointed to the state’s failure to honour earlier assurances. “Earlier promises of a wage revision, including an announcement on August 4, were not fulfilled,” said Fajnur Rahman, working president (in-charge). He denied claims that the strike is politically motivated ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, stating, “We have been raising these demands for 17 years. As per law, overtime is mandatory beyond 8 hours. We work 12 hours but get paid for 10.”

Association President Pranjal Sharma criticised the government’s reluctance to engage in dialogue. “The Chief Minister has said if protests continue there will be no discussion. How can a democratic government refuse dialogue? Emergency services will remain suspended until our demands are addressed,” Sharma said.

