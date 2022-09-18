Assam: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Biswanath Sent To Jail

Eleven out of the 17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Behali in Assam’s Biswanath district on Saturday, have been sent to jail, officials informed on Sunday.

The Bangladeshis were arrested by the Jingia Police from the banks of Brahmaputra at Baghmari.

According to reports, they had entered into India through Cooch Behar. They carried tourist visas to enter into India.

A religious guru along with six others were sent to two-days of police custody, officials said today.

In addition, the people providing shelter to the group, Shamsul Ali and Zehirul Haque have also been taken into custody by the police.

Officials said that they are being questioned by the special branch of Assam Police at the moment.

It may be noted that they had reportedly travelled to many religious places across India. They had also allegedly organised religious meetings in various places including Delhi, Ajmer Sharif, etc.

The police said that the persons had been camping in Biswanath from September 13.