4 Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Kurukshetra
As many as four people were killed while eight others were left injured after a truck collided with a tractor trolley in Kurukshetra, officials informed on Sunday.
According to reports, a total of 25 people were travelling in a tractor trolley on Saturday night when a truck hit them from behind.
Four of the passengers died on the spot, while eight to nine others sustained injuries in the incident. Officials said that among the deceased were two small girls.
They said that the tractor carrying the passengers was headed to take part in a religious program in the Habana village when the incident took place.
Police said that the victims were from the Bhainsi Majra and Solu Majra villages in Kurukshetra in Haryana.
Meanwhile, the injured were all rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, while two persons who were seriously injured, were referred to Chandigarh.
DSP Ramdutt Nain was quoted by ANI as saying, “They were headed to attend a Satsang of Lord Valmiki in Shahbad in a Mahindra tractor trolley. They had stopped the tractor to ask for the way forward to the village when suddenly a truck rammed them from behind. We have taken possession of the truck and further investigations are underway.”