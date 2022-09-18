4 Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Into Tractor Trolley In Kurukshetra

As many as four people were killed while eight others were left injured after a truck collided with a tractor trolley in Kurukshetra, officials informed on Sunday.

According to reports, a total of 25 people were travelling in a tractor trolley on Saturday night when a truck hit them from behind.

Four of the passengers died on the spot, while eight to nine others sustained injuries in the incident. Officials said that among the deceased were two small girls.

They said that the tractor carrying the passengers was headed to take part in a religious program in the Habana village when the incident took place.