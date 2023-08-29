Assam: 11 More Accused in Rs 105 Cr SCERT Scam Granted Bail

The Rs 105- crore SCERT scam in Assam involves spending funds in the name of offering a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) system. The alleged financial irregularities took place from 2017 to 2022.

The sources revealed that suspended SCERT Director-in-Charge Sewali Devi Sarma gave most of the contracts to her family members, including her in-laws. What is more surprising, according to the sources, is that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers of many of these firms were fake.