Assam: 1,127 New Appointments Made in Two Departments

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a significant appointment ceremony held at Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Tuesday. The event marked the distribution of appointment letters to 1,127 candidates across two key departments: the Department of Public Works and the Department of Medical Education and Research.
The ceremony saw the issuance of 266 appointment letters for positions in the Department of Public Works and 861 letters for the Department of Medical Education and Research. With today's distributions, the Assam government has now appointed a total of 99,097 individuals, approaching its goal of 1 lakh appointments.
Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the new appointees and emphasized the importance of their roles in driving the state's development. He reiterated the government's commitment to completing 1 lakh appointments by next month, with an additional 50,000 positions set to be filled soon.
Reflecting on the progress, Sarma noted, "In 2021, we pledged to recruit 1 lakh individuals. Today, we are well on our way to fulfilling that promise." He also highlighted recent improvements, including the resumption of junior engineer appointments to address long-standing issues in public works.
Addressing concerns about infrastructure, Sarma pointed out that the quality of road construction and maintenance has been lacking, citing recent flood damage in Guwahati as a key example. He urged the newly appointed engineers to address these challenges diligently.
In addition, 812 General Nursing Midwives (GNMs) were appointed today, helping to alleviate the shortage of nurses in the state. The Chief Minister also announced plans for expanding medical education in Assam, with the upcoming establishment of new medical colleges in Tinsukia, Biswanath, Charaideo, and Bongaigaon, bringing the total to 17 by 2026.