Assam: 119 Passengers Stranded at Ditokcherra in Dima Hasao Airlifted

The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted at least 119 passengers from the Silchar-Guwahati train which was stranded at Ditokcherra in the Dima Hasao district due to heavy deluge following incessant rain in the state.

NF Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De said that so far 119 passengers have been stranded at Silchar-Guwahati train number 15616 have been airlifted to Kumbhirgram Air Force base in Silchar. “Our prime concern is to evacuate all stranded passengers from the spot now. Apart from airlifting, stranded passengers have also been evacuated from Ditokcherra by trains in two groups- 1,245 in one group and around 250 in another group,” the CPRO said.

He further stated that 373 passengers from New Haflong were rescued. Also, 345 more passengers from Ditokcherra have been evacuated on Monday. Only a handful of passengers are left who will be evacuated today. With this we should be done with the evacuation of all the passengers, he added.

Meanwhile, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli informed on Sunday that the passengers were airlifted and brought to the Kumbhirgram IAF base here. "All the evacuated passengers were given refreshments and later buses were arranged by us to take them out to the city. We are already reeling under the floods and Meghalaya water running off is affecting Katigorah and Dima Hasao affecting Borkholla.”