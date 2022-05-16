Former AIUDF MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury Joins AAP

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and former MLA, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury, on Monday tendered his resignation and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Guwahati.

Chawdhury was elected in the Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Assam’s Naoboicha constituency in AIUDF ticket.

He officially joined the AAP today in presence of local party leaders in Guwahati.

Earlier this month, Raijor Dal Vice President Kamal Kumar Medhi joined AAP along with five others from the party in New Delhi.

Other than the members of the Raijor Dal, some Congress leaders also joined AAP. Congress's Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi joined AAP in the presence of its party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

The Raijor Dal members who joined AAP are Jitul Deka, Anurupa Dekaroja, Binoy Deka, Dipankar Kalita and Dibyajyoti Deka.

In Assam, AAP is now moving forward to strengthen its party base. The party has become more confident by occupying one ward in the recent Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections.

Also Read: Assam: Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant