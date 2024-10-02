Assam: 12 Bangladeshis Held For Illegal Entry; Worked in Various Parts of India

A total of 12 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by police in Assam’s Hatsingimari while attempting to return to Bangladesh after working in various parts of India.
They had entered Indian territory illegally through the Dawki region of Meghalaya.
On Tuesday evening, based on a tip-off, a police team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Islam Uddin, conducted a raid in the Fulerchar area of Hatsingimari and arrested the group.
The Bangladeshis had crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border at Dawki without any valid documents, worked as laborers in Tamil Nadu, and were en route back to Bangladesh when they were caught by the police.
Among the arrested individuals, the police seized fake Aadhaar cards from nine of the Bangladeshi nationals.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ariful Islam (36) from Dhaka, Monir Hossain (38) from Gaibandha, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (23) from Naogaon, Ashraful Islam (26) from Kurigram, Manik Mia (29) from Jamalpur, and several others from Mymensingh, including Nabi Hassan (25), Abayadullah Hassan (18), Waliul Ullah (34), Mofazzal Hossain (29), Hazrat Ali (36), Shafiqul Islam (35), and Forkan Ali (31), according to police sources.
On the same night, the South Salmara-Mankachar district police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), deported the arrested individuals to Bangladesh through the international border, adhering to proper procedures.