Meghalaya: 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended Following BSF Tip-Off

10 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended by the Meghalaya police following specific intelligence received from the Border Security Force (BSF).
According to official reports, the Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by a team of the Zigzag Police Station on September 27, 2024. The group was reportedly traveling in an auto rickshaw from Purakhasia.
Acting on information from the 50 Battalion BSF, a joint operation involving the 100 Battalion BSF and the Purakhasia Police Outpost set up a mobile checkpoint on State Highway 12, situated between Dalu and Ampati.
However, authorities later learned that the Bangladeshi nationals had already passed through the area. Promptly, this information was relayed to the Zigzag Police Station, enabling them to successfully apprehend the individuals.
The individuals have been subsequently produced in court for legal proceedings.