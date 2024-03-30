Assam: 12-Year-Old Girl Victimized by RPF Personnel & Family, All Arrested

Shocking details have emerged regarding the horrifying ordeal of a 12-year-old minor girl who was subjected to sexual abuse and brutal beatings by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and his family members.
The accused individuals have been identified as Kamal Kalita, Kalyani Kalita, Priyanka Kalita and Mintu Kalita from Alekjeri village in Chhaygaon under Kamrup District of Assam.
According to reports, Kamal Kalita had brought the helpless minor girl, a resident of Titabor in Jorhat, to his residence four to five years ago. The girl had been found at the Paltan Bazar railway station in Guwahati, with her parents already deceased and no family members to look after her. To her misfortune, what followed was years of alleged torture by the RPF personnel, his wife, daughter and son.
The extent of the abuse is nightmarish, with revelations that the victim had been subjected to various forms of torture. The perpetrators reportedly poured hot water on her body, leaving brutal injury marks that serve as evidence of physical assault. Furthermore, Mintu Kalita, the son of the accused, is accused of raping and physically assaulting the young girl.
Disturbingly, it has also come to light that Kamal Kalita had also molested the minor girl during her stay with them.
The Chhaygaon police took swift action in apprehending all the individuals involved in the case, including the RPF personnel, his wife, and daughter. Although Mintu Kalita was initially at large, he was successfully arrested today. However, both the wife and daughter of the RPF personnel have been granted bail.
The victim, traumatized and in need of safety, has been placed in an NGO's shelter home overnight, as arranged by the Chhaygaon police station.
The authorities have initiated an inquiry, leading to the registration of a suo moto case (Chhaygaon P.S Case No 112/24) under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault, rape, child labor, and protection of children from sexual offenses. The legal action required by the gravity of the crimes is being pursued as per the law.
Presently, the father, Kamal Kalita, and son, Mintu Kalita, are undergoing interrogation at the Chhaygaon police station to gather additional information regarding this shocking case.
The incident has sparked outrage among the community, demanding justice for the traumatized victim.