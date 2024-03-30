Assam: Man Attacks Neighbour with Machete After Attempted Sexual Assault on Wife

In a shocking turn of events, a man was reportedly attacked with a sharp machete by his neighbor while he was asleep in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident unfolded in the Salmara locality of Golaghat district, sending shockwaves through the community.
According to initial reports, the accused, identified as Jugnu Pujar, allegedly assaulted his neighbor, Shibu Pujar, upon learning of an attempted sexual assault on his wife by the latter. The attack left Shibu with severe injuries across his body, including his face.
Following the assault, Shibu was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he is currently undergoing care for his wounds, described as brutal by witnesses. Locals recounted how Jugnu targeted Shibu's face and hands with the sharp machete, leaving him in a critical condition.
In a swift response, community members intervened and apprehended Jugnu, restraining him by tying him to a tree with an iron chain until the arrival of law enforcement authorities. Police officers reached the scene promptly, taking Jugnu into custody and confiscating the weapon used in the assault.
The incident has left the Salmara locality tense, with residents shaken by the violent altercation. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter to ascertain all relevant details surrounding the incident and to ensure justice is served.
As the community grapples with the aftermath of the incident, concerns regarding safety and security within the neighborhood have been heightened, prompting calls for increased vigilance and preventative measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.