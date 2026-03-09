Assam: 12-Year-Old Killed in Tractor Accident in Sarthebari

A road accident in Assam’s Nalbari district has claimed the life of a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

The incident took place at Gahiya in Sarthebari on Monday. A tractor ran over a school-going girl, leaving her seriously injured. The victim has been identified as Kanika Nath (12).

People nearby rushed to help after the accident and quickly took the injured girl to a hospital for treatment. However, despite efforts to save her, Kanika later died from her injuries. She was returning from school with her friends when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the tractor driver involved in the accident, identified as Pranjit Poddar, later surrendered at the Sarthebari Police Station.

Police have taken up the matter, and further steps are being taken.