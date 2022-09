Assam Police seized huge consignment of marijuana weighing 120 kg in Rangia on Tuesday.

The marijuana was seized from a truck with the registration number NL 01 N 9627 and two persons, identified as Dharamvir Singh and Kisan Pal, have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The raid was conducted at night in highway of Rangia Society.

The accused are being interrogated about the matter, the OC of Rangia Police Station Bhaskar Malla Patowary informed.