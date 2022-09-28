Assam CM Welcomes Centre’s Move on Ban on PFI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the move on the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Centre. “I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold,” he said in a tweet.

“This is a very welcoming move. I'd like to express gratitude to PM Modi & Union HM Amit Shah. We were anxiously waiting for this order. Central government, at an appropriate time, has decided appropriately in the interest of the nation,” he added.

In Assam's context, he said that there was a sinister design on the part of PFI & CFI to disturb peace & tranquility. We informed the central government that PFI was behind what transpired in Garukhuti. PFI was radicalizing many people.... during CAA agitation, we've seen their ugly hands, he said.

Also Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Assam Today

He further stated that Assam govt has already initiated follow-up action. “We have sealed PFI & CFI offices in Kamrup, Baksa & Karimganj & picked up more members of PFI; will pick up more. State notification was issued within an hour or so,” he added.

The Central government has banned Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification issued late on Tuesday night, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Alongwith PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.