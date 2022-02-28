Assam: 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.39 %

Assam on Monday reported 13 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 176. The positivity rate stood at 0.39 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 59 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,356 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (10), Jorhat (1), Morigaon (1), and Nalbari (1).